WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing tight end Aiden Mack is set to play collegiate football. The Spartan standout selected the University of Richmond as his college choice.
Mack, who is the top-ranked tight end in Pennsylvania, will likely be more of a versatile tight end than a more traditional player at that position. He also noted his opportunity for playing time and the feeling on campus as to why he picked the Spiders over bigger programs around the country.
The high school football season is set to begin at the end of August in Pennsylvania.