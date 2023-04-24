It was a historic basketball season at Wyomissing as the Spartans girl's team brought home Berks and District gold for the first time in program history. Now standout sophomore Amaya Stewart is among two Berks County players receiving All-State recognition.
Stewart and Fleetwood's Alexis Hess were named to the PA Sports Writers 4A All-State First Team, it was announced today. The Berks County Player of the Year, Stewart averaged more than 15 Points per game.
Hess, who will continue her career at Kansas State, repeats as a first team performer and finished her career with more than 1400 points.