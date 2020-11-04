WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing Spartans are gearing up for a District III-3A title on Friday night. A familiar foe awaits them, Middletown for the fifth straight year.
The Spartans are entering this seasons showdown as the defending champs for the first time in the "series", they won last seasons contest by three points.
Wyomissing and Middletown only played one common opponent this season, the tale of tape in that one favoring the Spartans. Both teams having played Boiling Springs, the Spartans with a 40 point win and the Raiders only having won by four.
A key player on the field this Friday for the Spartans, quarterback Zach Zechman. The senior signal caller missed last seasons title game with an injury, and he is ready and embracing the opportunity to make an impact this time around.