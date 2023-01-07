VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) - Zach Freemantle scored 29 points, including eight in a row during a crucial stretch late in the second half, to lead No. 18 Xavier to its ninth straight victory, 88-80 over Villanova on Saturday.
Souley Boum added 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Musketeers (13-3, 5-0 Big East), who extended their best-ever Big East conference start. Adam Kunkel chipped in 15 points and Cam Jones had 11 for Xavier.
It was Xavier’s first victory at Villanova since joining the Big East in 2013.
Cam Whitmore scored 26 points, Caleb Daniels had 23 and Eric Dixon added 19 for Villanova (8-8, 2-3).