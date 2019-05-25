BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Yale, Virginia advance to NCAA men's lacrosse championship

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 07:22 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 07:22 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA - Yale and Virginia will compete for the NCAA Division I men's lacrosse title after the two won their respective semifinal at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday afternoon. Yale defeated Penn State 21-17 to move on while Virginia edged Duke 13-12 in double overtime.

Yale is the defending champion and seeks back-to-back titles. Yale and Penn State tied a NCAA tournament record for most combined goals in a game with 38.

The championship is set for Monday at 1 p.m.

