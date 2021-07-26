The Yankees acquired right-hander Clay Holmes from the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor league infielders Diego Castillo and INF Hoy Park.
Holmes is 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA in 44 relief appearances with the Pirates this year. Over four seasons with Pittsburgh, he is 5-7 with a 5.57 ERA over 91 games, including four starts.
Park appeared in one game with the Yankees, on July 16 against Boston. He had a .307 batting average, along with 11 homers and 32 RBIs between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Castillo hit .277 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs with Somerset.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees returned catcher Rob Brantly to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.