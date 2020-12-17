Parkland grad and Ole Miss standout Kenny Yeboah declared for the NFL Draft. Yeboah made the announcement in a tweet.
Father God...I thank you. Ole miss..I love you forever. You hold a special place in my heart. Time to go even harder...KY✌🏾❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/FjwW8A92IE— Kenny Yeboah (@Kenny_Yeboah84) December 17, 2020
The former Parkland Trojan totaled 27 catches for nearly 530 yards and six touchdowns this past season.
Prior to playing for Ole Miss, Yeboah played for Temple and transferred to the Rebels program as a grad transfer.