Resurgent Moravian remains red hot with a Landmark Conference win on Saturday. The Greyhounds, who defeated ranked Elizabethtown last weekend, were led by graduate student Kayla Yoegel who went over the 1,000 point mark. Here is the entire local women's basketball roundup:
MORAVIAN 75, JUNIATA 51 - Kayla Yoegel became the program's 29th 1,000 point scorer on Saturday as she paced the Greyhounds with 14 in their fourth straight victory.
ALVERNIA 58, LEBANON VALLEY 52 - Host Alvernia used a big second half to rally for the win. Jordan Karmonick scored 15 points for the Golden Wolves and Kayla Williams added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
ALBRIGHT 59, STEVENSON 48 - Gabby Boggs scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Lions to their fourth straight win.
LOCK HAVEN 58, KUTZTOWN 57 - The Golden Bears nearly erased an 18-point fourth quarter deficit but came up just short in a road loss. Naia Pulliam had 10 of her team-high 13 points in the final quarter for Kutztown.
DICKINSON 57, MUHLENBERG 35 - Host Dickinson never trailed in a Centennial conference win over Muhlenberg. Avery McNulty scored eight points off the bench for the Mules.
MILLERSVILLE 59, EAST STROUDSBURG 43 - The Marauders completed the PSAC season sweep with a road win over ESU. Taylor Langan led all scorers with 23 points for Millersville.