YORK, Pa. - The Alvernia baseball team was able to force a deciding third game in the MAC Commonwealth tournament but York prevailed by winning the final game of the best-of-three series at Jaquet Field.
The Golden Wolves (18-24-1) led from wire-to-wire to win game 2 by a 4-1 score. Matt Edwards homered and Justin Ayala had a pair of RBI to back the pitching of Jack Cossa and Christian Burrus.
York was in control from the outset of the deciding game but Alvernia chipped away to close within 4-3 after six innings. The Spartans would tack on one run in the seventh and two more in the eighth to win the title.