ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers sent four players to their AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, on Monday as both teams get their rosters set for opening day of the 2021-22 season.
Jackson Cates, Nick Seeler, and Cam York were loaned to the Phantoms while Garrett Wilson was assigned to Lehigh Valley.
In a corresponding move, the Phantoms assigned Charlie Gerard to the Reading Royals, the ECHL affiliate in the organization.
The Phantoms training camp roster currently features 30 players after Monday's roster moves.
Lehigh Valley is set to conclude the 2021 preseason with an exhibition contest against the Hershey Bears on Wednesday at the PPL Center.