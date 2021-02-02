CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales men's basketball team has high expectations for the shortened 2020-21 season, and the Bulldogs will need every player to contribute to achieve their goals.
DSU will have a limited roster and one without seniors Matt Kachelries and Mike Bealer, who opted out this season, but plan to return next year.
"Well, right now we're going into the season expecting to have nine guys that are able to play," DeSales head coach Scott Coval said. "Now we may get a few more back from injuries, but everyone's going to get a chance to play, and I think that has the kids really involved. I think that has the kids really engaged, because they know at some point, they're going to be on the floor playing."
The Bulldogs went 17-9 a year ago and now the underclassmen are looking at this season as a chance to step up and maintain that success in this abbreviate sprint in a chase for a MAC championship.
The program's schedule does seem favorable for DeSales as the Bulldogs went 5-3 last year against the five conference opponents that they will be facing over the coming weeks.