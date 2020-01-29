KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown mens basketball team has been on a roller coaster ride recently in terms of outcomes. They have taken down a ranked West Chester, but have fallen short in the two games since.
The last three games have been a microcosm of the young Golden Bears season thus far. The ability to take on any team anytime has shown throughout the season, but the consistency hasn't been there.
These stretches, and big wins, will help this team grow together throughout the rest of this season and for the seasons to come. They take on Bloomsburg their next time out.