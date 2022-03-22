OREFIELD, Pa. - The Parkland boys volleyball season came to an end in the first round of states last season, after amassing a 21-3 record up to that point.
Nine seniors took to the court last Spring for the Trojans, leaving a lot of shoes to fill for Scott Trumbauer's squad. Even with a big senior class having moved on, Trumbauer is confident in the young talent this year.
The younger players stepping up this year have shown their athleticism and competitiveness early on.
For senior Matt Bauer, it comes down to getting the chemistry on the court going early. This is a group that doesn't have much time together on the court coming into this season.
With one of the biggest tournaments in the state coming up, the Trojans will know a good bit about themselves early on in the season.