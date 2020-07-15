ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Juan Sanche youth baseball team is preparing for their season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Head coach Juan Sanchez spoke about the issues the team has already faced due to the pandemic. An annual trip to the Dominican Republic still hangs in the air as travel bans haven't been lifted.
The team has been practicing with masks on as a way of taking extra precautions during these times. The players themselves recognize the need to be careful with their health and well-being during this pandemic.
Juan Sanche will head to Philadelphia on Saturday to take part in games with the Benny Garcia League.