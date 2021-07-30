READING, Pa. - James Bartley is doing his part for the community with, using boxing to help keep Reading's youth off the streets. Bartley has organized a youth boxing showcase, Guns Down, Gloves up.
This showcase brings together boxers from several of the Reading area gyms, to square off against boxers from four other states.
Two of the 20 boxers from Reading are Alexander De Alba and Maximilliano Baez, both prime examples of how boxing has positively impacted their lives. De Alba talks about boxing keeping him off the streets and out of trouble, for Baez it has provided discipline.
The Boxers for Reading come from Star City Boxing, Kings Gym, RXB Boxing and The Dungeon. The card is set to begin at 3:00 PM on Saturday.