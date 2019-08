BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown football went 1-9 a year ago, but did gain a lot of experience. The youthful squad earned valuable in-game experience in 2018 that they will use to benefit them heading into the 2019 campaign.

Additionally, leading the backfield is Jamison Moccia, who was the team's leading rusher last season. The state sprinter is a threat any time he carries the football.