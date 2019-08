EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus went 11-2 in 2018 and advanced to the District 11 title game, but that team is a lot different than this year's Green Hornets group. Emmaus lost key players, including Ethan Parvel, Sone Ntoh, and Luben Myers, to graduation and looks to a more youthful bunch this fall.

Despite the lack of experience this year's squad may have heading into the year, the coaching staff has liked the talent they have seen on the practice field.