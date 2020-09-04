BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic saw its stretch of three straight District 11 titles come to an end a year ago when they fell to Pottsville in the district playoffs. Now the Golden Hawks look to start another title run, but this time with a younger roster.
"Anytime you have your quarterback coming back, that's a big positive especially as a young guy. Now coming back after a full year under his belt," Bethlehem Catholic head coach Joe Henrich said. "I think we've got a few skill guys that are pretty talented, but very raw. Probably one of our youngest teams we've had here in a while, only eleven seniors. So there's going to be some real growth to see and that's what we're excited about. I truly do believe that they're hungry to get back out there and try to experience some of the things that guys before them have experienced."
Bethlehem Catholic has a six-game regular season slate set. The team will face Whitehall on September 25 before starting their five-game EPC schedule on October 2.