READING, Pa. - A young Albright women's basketball team is experiencing early success, both this season and in their careers. The Lions' roster features just one senior, but the team is out to a 12-0 start to the season.
Additionally, Albright was placed sixth in the MAC Commonwealth preseason poll. Which has helped fuel the motivation for this team so far this season.
The success has brought about some accolades as well as their head coach earned DIII News coach of the month and Dejah Terrell was named player of the week several times so far this season.
Luck believes this may be just scratching the surface for this group.