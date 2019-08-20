Youthful P'Burg still has high expectations

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg lost some key players to graduation in the offseason, but expectations are still high for the team. The Liners lost three-year quarterback Jack Stagaard, who is now at Millersville, as well as a running back Joe Green, both of whom were key contributers to last year's 10-win team that won a sectional title.

Six starters are back this year and although this year's team may be more inexperienced that a usual P'Burg squad, the coaching staff has high hopes based on what they've seen in the preseason.