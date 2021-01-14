BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An experience Freedom team won the District 11 title last season, but those players are now gone with a youthful bunch ready to gain valuable experience this winter.
After winning the program's first district gold medal since 1976 last season, the Freedom boys' basketball team has just one senior this winter, Jack Barnes.
The team has several key sophomores and other rising players that look to grab valuable experience with hopes of a playoff berth to prepare them for deeper postseason runs in the future.
The EPC basketball season begins this week.