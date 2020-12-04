ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Parkland boys' basketball team went 11-5 a year ago with league and district playoff berths. This year's team is young, but just as hungry to achieve more success this winter.
Parkland lost seven seniors and this year's team is still gaining its identity, but head coach Andy Stephens likes what he sees so far.
Over the last decade, the Trojans have been in the mix for District 11 titles. This year's team is motivated to keep the program in that conversation and win more gold medals.