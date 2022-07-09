ST. LOUIS (AP) - Alec Bohm hit two solo home runs, Zach Wheeler outpitched Adam Wainwright and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Friday night.
Bohm homered 419 feet to center field to lead off the sixth inning for the Phillies’ first run. He hit his sixth homer of the season into the left field seats with two outs in the eighth for his first career multihomer game.
The first of a four-game series began with a 56-minute rain delay.
The Phillies won for the sixth time in eight games, and the Cardinals have lost seven of their last eight.
Wheeler (8-4) duplicated his performance from Sunday night against St. Louis by pitching seven scoreless innings. He limited the Cardinals to five hits with one walk and struck out five. Seranthony Domínguez pitched the eighth, and Brad Hand came in for the ninth to get his fourth save in five opportunities.
The 40-year-old Wainwright (6-7) pitched nine innings for his longest outing this season. He allowed five hits and struck out three with no walks.
He made his fifth consecutive start without Yadier Molina behind the plate. The last time Wainwright made five starts without Molina was a six-start stretch from July 14-Aug. 10, 2019, when Molina was out with a right thumb tendon sprain. Molina, who has been behind the plate for 316 of Wainwright’s career starts, has been sidelined since June 15.