BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian University playing host to Albright College to open up the 2022-23 women's basketball season. The Greyhounds with some early season magic, taking down the Lions on a buzzerbeater, 66-64.
The Greyhounds only found themselves down after one quarter, the third. For most of the first half they kept the Lions at bay. Helping bring the Lions back into this one at the half and their third quarter lead, Gabby Boggs.
Boggs finished with a game-high 23 points and added 15 rebounds for the double-double.
Final seconds of the game tied at 64, the Greyhounds with an inbounds play, Brielle Guarente finds Tessa Zamolyi who banks it off the glass for the win. Zamolyi would lead the way for the Greyhounds with 19 points.