ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have a young star on the team, Zayde Wisdom. The 18 year old forward is the youngest player to compete at the minor league level for the Philadelphia Flyers.
Wisdom was a fourth round draft pick in last years draft, Wisdom is one of seven rookies that were sent to the Lehigh Valley from training camp.
Through four games played Wisdom has tallied five points thanks to back-to-back two goal games for the rookie. His early season performance helping the Phantoms get off to a 3-0-1 start.
The 18 year old forward credits his hot start and transition into the AHL to his teammates and coaching staff, and the support they have given him from the preseason to now.
Wisdom will look to continue his strong start tonight when the Phantoms take on Binghamton.