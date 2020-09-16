WHITEHALL, Pa. - The Whitehall Zephyrs will take the field for their first home game on Friday with the feel of turf beneath their cleats rather than dirt and grass.
Zephyr Stadium has undergone renovations during the offseason, one of those being a facelift to the field. These upgrades have been years in the making as Athletic Director Bob Hartman puts it.
With the new football surface, stadium lights, and press box they are hopeful that Zephyr Stadium is considered for District and PIAA playoff games in the future.
Head coach Matt Senneca is hopeful for his team to come out excited and defend their new turf right away.