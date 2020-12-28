WHITEHALL, Pa. - Every season the goal for the Whitehall boys' basketball team is to extend the season as long as possible with a deep postseason run. With this year's campaign shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zephyrs will want to go as far as possible to get as much playing time as they can.
Coming off an 8-8 campaign a year ago with a first-round loss in the district playoffs, Whitehall is determined to get back to the District 11 tournament this winter and chase a title.
"We lost three key seniors, who were three of our leading scorers," Whitehall head coach Jeff Jones said. "Joey Lisicky was able to play half a season until he got hurt. What it did for us is we were able to make the playoffs, fortunately, and gave a lot of underclassmen a lot of experience, and we're counting on that experience to helping us get through the early part of the season, that's going to be tough.
"I'm always concerned about handling the ball and getting us into an offense, and we have two guards coming back, who were point guards basically as sophomores. So, they give us valuable experience as juniors. So that should be a strength of ours. And I think they're hungry. You know, the football team had some success. We had some success last year as we forced our way into the playoffs. So, I think these guys are ready to go. They're ready to play somebody different."
High school sports across Pennsylvania are suspended as part of the latest mitigation orders from state officials, but that is set to expire on January 4, 2021. The EPC season is slated to begin later in January.