NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Whitehall football was winless in 2019. This season the Zephyrs are playing for a district title.
The program is set to face Pocono Mountain East for the District 11 5A championship on Thursday night at Northwestern Lehigh's Tiger Stadium in what complete a turnaround from 2019.
Whitehall head coach Matt Senneca is proud of his team's ability to battle this fall, and especially hang tough down the stretch in recent close games.
Thursday's title game is set to start at 7:05 p.m.