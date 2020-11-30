Last week District 11 wrapped up its 2020 football tournament. Many thought they'd never reach that point in the season, but a big reason champions were crowned was Northwestern's Jason Zimmerman.
Zimmerman, who is the Tigers' athletic director as well as the district's football chairman, helped orchestrate a postseason unlike any other as local schools competed for a title amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bracket was altered several times with various teams at all levels feeling the impacts of the coronavirus with either confirmed cases within their school district or their team. Multiple teams had to drop out of the competition, with some opting back in later on.
It was a whirlwind final few weeks as cases rose across the Lehigh Valley. A title game was played in all, but one classification, where co-champions were crowned.
Zimmerman expressed his appreciation for Whitehall athletic director and District 11 leader Bob Hartman for his part in getting the teams through the postseason. He also noticed how powerful the camaraderie is among teams across the area, willing to do what was necessary for games to be played.
"All these guys, all these kids, all these coaches, all these football teams, they were in it as a family and we took care of each other, and it didn't matter what color your jersey was necessarily," Zimmerman said. "We made sure it happened and provided these kids with an opportunity that hopefully they'll never forget."