Read more about the Leonids meteor shower happening this week. This is written by local Lehigh Valley astronomy professor Gary Becker:
Traditionally, November represents the transition period from tolerable warmth to the chill of winter. By the time of Thanksgiving, accumulating snows can already be in the forecast, although up to this point in 2020, we have been happily spared.
Some of the best meteor observing occurs during the long, dark nights of late fall and early winter, and with a cooperating moon, these events can be impressive.
If the sky is clear (update: it will be according to Meteorologist Drew Anderson), the morning hours of November 17 (Leonids—before dawn) and December 13 (Geminids—10 p.m. till dawn) all promise to deliver an excess of shooting stars. The moon certainly will not pose any problems.
It was the Leonid shower of November 12-13, 1833 that gave birth to meteor science. During the four hours preceding dawn on the 13th, meteors rained down on the eastern and central US, with as many as 15-50 shooting stars visible each second, radiating away from the head of Leo the Lion. Screams of hysteria as well as the bright, but silent explosive flashes of light from fireballs illuminating bedroom interiors awakened most people in the regions of greatest activity. A 24-year old Abraham Lincoln was an eyewitness to the Leonid storm that morning.
The Leonids are cyclical in nature with the last interval of enhanced activity having occurred between 1998 and 2002. Heightened rates will not happen again until 2099.
The Leonids of 2000 were particularly memorable for the number of bright meteors that they produced. From 2:20-5:20 a.m. I witnessed 54 Leonids with perhaps 20 of them bright enough to be called fireballs. I caught most of their brilliant flashes between the skeletal branches of my backyard trees despite an obtrusive, waning gibbous moon brightening the sky near the radiant point of the shooting stars.
Leonid meteors result from our planet intersecting the abundant dross which is released by Comet Tempel-Tuttle, discovered on December 19, 1865 by E. Tempel (French), and independently, on January 6, 1866 by H. Tuttle (American). As this short period comet swings around the sun every 33.17 years, dense corridors of debris are released from the sublimating (vaporizing) surface ices of the comet. Earth intersects the denser swarms of powdery dust near to the comet in enhanced periods of activity when Tempel-Tuttle is generally close to the sun.
In an average year like 2020 about 10-15 Leonids may be seen each hour after midnight on maximum morning, November 17. Meteor rates will increase after midnight and will be at their highest levels several hours before dawn. Leo will be high in the southern sky at that time.
Leonid meteors are the swiftest of the major showers. They enter the Earth’s atmosphere at slightly over 43 miles per second. They will appear to be radiating from the sickle of Leo the Lion, a backwards looking question mark which forms the Lion’s head and lower torso. The bright star named Regulus forms the dot of the question mark.
Leo can be located by taking the two stars of the Big Dipper that point to the North Star, Dubhe and Merak, and going in the opposite direction until the body of the Lion is reached. Leonid meteors will appear to be radiating swiftly away from the head of the Lion every five minutes or so.
There is good meteor viewing ahead, if you can stand the cold.
-Professor Gary Becker
Astronomy Professor at Moravian College.