EASTON, Pa. | The State Theatre announced Friday that it will postpone performances for roughly three weeks in response to the coronavirus.
The affected performances include:
The Fab Faux on Mar 14, Red Hot Chilli Pipers on Mar 21 and Dancing with the Lehigh Valley Stars on April 2.
The theater will communicate directly with anyone who has tickets for the affected shows about the status of the show moving forward. The State Theatre plans to work closely with each performer to reschedule as many shows as possible.
The State Theatre administrative office and box office are open. Tickets for shows through October are available for sale on the theater's website.