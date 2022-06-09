Starting at 6:30 p.m. - Join St. Luke’s University Health Network for the 2022 St. Luke’s All-Star Awards
Celebrate the Region’s Top Plays of the Year and Most Extraordinary High School and Club Sport Athletes
The energy. The excitement. The moments. The performances. We’re coming together to celebrate sports, our athletes, our teams and our coaches, for their hard work and sheer determination, and for giving us so many reasons to cheer this past year.
The 2022 St. Luke’s All-Star Awards will be hosted by 69 WFMZ-TV Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo and Anchor Jim Vaughn, co-hosts of The Big Ticket.