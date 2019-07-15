69 WFMZ LIVE App
Download for FREE
The 69 WFMZ Live App streams 69 News and other select WFMZ-TV programming. You can watch every 69 News broadcast live right on your mobile device. Stay current without changing your plans and get news, weather, sports, traffic, emergencies, and breaking stories, as well as some syndicated entertainment programming as it becomes available. With our on demand feature, you can watch newscasts and stories you may have missed. Also, you can watch the latest weather information live on the 69News Weather Channel. Now you can take the power of 69 News and WFMZ-TV with you anywhere!
FEATURES:
• The 69 WFMZ Live App streams 69 News and other select WFMZ-TV programming
• You can watch every 69 News broadcast live right on your mobile device
• With our on demand feature, you can watch newscasts and stories you may have missed
• Now you can take the power of 69 News and WFMZ-TV with you anywhere
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Allentown, PA 18102
85°F
TONIGHT
- 0%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
- Lehigh Valley 69 News
- Lehigh Valley 69 News
- Berks Amanda VanAllen/69 News
- Berks Friends of the Reading Police K9 Unit
- Poconos Coal Tom Rader | 69 News
- Berks Matt Roth | 69 News