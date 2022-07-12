WFMZ.com is excited to announce that shortly we will be making a change to the way you can comment on our articles. This change will allow a higher level of engagement and reduce the volume of unproductive comments. The new system is designed to foster meaningful conversations and provide for better online discussions.
And you won't need a Facebook account to participate!
When the new system is launched, you'll simply need to register once (with WFMZ.com, not a third party). Your one login will work across the different free services provided on the WFMZ.com platform.
Why are we making this change? Facebook commenting was free and easy to implement. However, over time we have seen an increasing amount of bots and trolls in the system. Those automated systems placed ads and whatnot (you know, herbal supplements and the like) in our comments and forced us to consider increasingly tighter filters. We've also heard from those of you who don't (and perhaps won't) use Facebook and haven't been able to comment.
We hope you'll enjoy the new system, and hope you'll continue to be part of the conversation!