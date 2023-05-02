WFMZ serves the third largest and fastest growing metro area in Pennsylvania with offices located in Allentown, Easton and Reading. We are in search of a news-minded go-getter to man the nightside Assignment Desk in our Allentown office on a full-time basis Monday through Friday. This position requires individuals to be in the office daily with a heavy concentration on phone and computer work. The position is well-suited to individuals with an outgoing personality, strong organizational skills and an interest in newsgathering. Please make mention of Job# Z422 in all correspondence. EOE
To apply, send resume to Deskjob@wfmz.com
Or