WFMZ-TV is seeking a qualified journalist for a full-time Assignment Editor/Web Producer to join its team.  Responsibilities include gathering information for broadcast and digital content and occasionally writing for the website.  This position is a critical part of the news-gathering efforts of the station and involves a good deal of time on the phone mining for stories and handling calls from the public as well as handling the logistics of field crews while working on a strict deadline. An outgoing and confident personality is necessary. This is mainly a Monday through Friday position, but some fill-in work on weekends and holidays can be expected.  Initially, this will be a work from home position that will eventually transition back to the newsroom.  A degree in Journalism or Communications and at least 1 year of newsroom experience preferred. Please refer to Job #Z376 in all correspondence.  EOE

To submit resume and writing samples, CLICK HERE.

 