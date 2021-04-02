WFMZ-TV is seeking a qualified journalist for a full-time Assignment Editor/Web Producer to join its team. Responsibilities include gathering information for broadcast and digital content and occasionally writing for the website. This position is a critical part of the news-gathering efforts of the station and involves a good deal of time on the phone mining for stories and handling calls from the public as well as handling the logistics of field crews while working on a strict deadline. An outgoing and confident personality is necessary. This is mainly a Monday through Friday position, but some fill-in work on weekends and holidays can be expected. Initially, this will be a work from home position that will eventually transition back to the newsroom. A degree in Journalism or Communications and at least 1 year of newsroom experience preferred. Please refer to Job #Z376 in all correspondence. EOE
