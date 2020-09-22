Assistant News Director. WFMZ-TV in Allentown, PA serves the northern tier of the Philadelphia DMA with a focus on Lehigh, Northampton, and Berks counties. We are the dominant TV news outlet for our region, and have a well-respected reputation for solid, balanced coverage.
We’re looking for an Assistant News Director to execute the day-to-day operations of the News Department under the supervision of the News Director and in line with the values and strategies of upper management. The position requires a 24/7 commitment to the success of WFMZ.
The Assistant News Director is the direct supervisor of news personnel in the execution of each day’s work product. S/He has the people skills and temperament to foster a positive, collaborative work environment.
The Assistant News Director works with Executive Producers to maintain journalistic standards and craft fluid newscasts, mentors reporters on story development, directs web and social media content, and helps guide the newsgathering efforts of the Assignment Desk. The AND plays a key role in assuring balance and fairness in news coverage, and serves as a backstop for stories with legal, political, or social sensitivity.
Leads planning for special projects and major event coverage.
Minimum of 7 years of newsroom experience with at least 3 years in news management.
Please refer to Job #Z364 in all correspondence. EOE
To submit resume and references, CLICK HERE.