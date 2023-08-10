WFMZ-TV is an award-winning news station situated in the heart of the Lehigh Valley in Eastern Pennsylvania.  We are in search of a full-time photojournalist fluent in both Spanish and English.  While we primarily produce English language content, we also offer a half hour of Spanish news programming that airs weeknights at 11PM.  Qualified candidates should have experience in shooting, editing and voiceover work.  Please mention Job #Z423 in all correspondence.  EOE.

