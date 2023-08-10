WFMZ-TV is an award-winning news station situated in the heart of the Lehigh Valley in Eastern Pennsylvania. We are in search of a full-time photojournalist fluent in both Spanish and English. While we primarily produce English language content, we also offer a half hour of Spanish news programming that airs weeknights at 11PM. Qualified candidates should have experience in shooting, editing and voiceover work. Please mention Job #Z423 in all correspondence. EOE.
Bilingual Photojournalist - Full-time (Job #Z423)
Allentown, PA
