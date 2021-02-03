WFMZ-TV is seeking a Digital Account Executive to acquire, cultivate and advise clients while guiding them to their marketing goals and objectives through our comprehensive digital assets. If you possess active listening skills andenjoy a fast paced industry, we would like to speak with you.
Your efforts will be concentrated on developing new clients and presenting digital solutions that meet or exceed the objectives of the client through clear concise strategies and product offerings. Customer satisfaction will be at the forefront of all recommendations.
Responsibilities
- Possess strong interpersonal communication skills. Must communicate effectively by telephone, in writing, client-facing and virtual presentations.
- Cultivate business and identify opportunities for revenue generation.
- Effectively translate digital products and strategies to business owners and senior management
- Attend and complete scheduled trainings and sales meetings
- Work toward a complete understanding of all the WFMZ’s Digital offerings
- Stay abreast of industry trends, offerings, products and developments
- Maintain strong work ethic and possess ability to work independently
- Commitment to customer satisfaction
Requirements
- 3-5 years proven experience in Digital Solutions, Marketing, Advertising, Direct Sales or comparable position
- Possess effective business acumen
- Demonstrate strong market knowledge and insights
- Understanding of marketing and advertising
- Ability to multi-task and manage a variety of accounts across multiple industries
- Must demonstrate strong presentation skills
- Tools and discipline to work remotely.
Email your resume to sales@wfmz.com. Reference Job# Z370 in all correspondence. EOE