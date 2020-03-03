WFMZ.com seeks night-owl editor to proof reporters’ articles and post them to website.  Work from home, generally between 10:30 pm – 1:30 am, Mondays through Thursdays.   Journalism background and superb grammar skills, plus intimate familiarity with Lehigh Valley and Berks County news, required.  Please mention Job #Z358 in all correspondence.  EOE

To submit resume and writing samples, CLICK HERE

