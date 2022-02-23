WFMZ.com is looking for a quick and capable writer with solid news judgment to create web and social media content. The Digital Content Producer is responsible for keeping WFMZ’s website fresh and competitive throughout one’s shift, and keeping our social media audience engaged and informed. The DCP serves as an adjunct to the assignment desk, proactively making calls, conducting phone interviews, and researching information for the stories he or she writes.
Responsibilities:
- Continually updating the website with fresh content
- Determining page layout based upon story readership, engagement, and fundamental news judgment
- Creating or posting images, photo galleries, maps, poll questions
- Posting videos and text from our television broadcasts
- Copyediting reporters’ articles
- Gathering and researching information through phone interviews
- Creating social media posts and tweets.
- Retweeting / reposting staff social media content.
- Coordinating workflow with other Digital Content Producers on staff.
Qualifications:
- Professional journalism background
- Time management / quick writing capabilities
- Strong grammar and self-editing skills
- Competitive attitude
Send writing samples, resume, and references. Please mention Job #Z395 in all correspondence.
WFMZ serves the Allentown-Bethlehem-Reading metro areas of Pennsylvania and the surrounding vicinity. Position opens in mid-April. EOE
To submit resume and writing samples, CLICK HERE.