Experienced journalist / writer needed to write and prepare news content for WFMZ.com in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Knowledge of the region plus web and social media experience helpful. May work from home. Hours are Friday 4:30 am - 1:30 pm, Saturday 5:30 am – 2:30 pm and Sunday 6:30 am – 3:30 pm. WFMZ.com serves much of central eastern Pennsylvania and a portion of western New Jersey. Please mention Job #Z424 in all correspondence. EOE
Responsibilities include:
- Keeping the WFMZ website fresh and up to date
- Monitoring police scanners and news releases
- Calling county comm centers and police sources
- Working with an Assignment Editor to develop information for news stories
- Writing news articles based on gathered information
- Posting stories and graphic assets to the WFMZ website
- Posting WFMZ-TV video stories to the WFMZ website
- Utilizing social media to promote stories posted on the website