Experienced journalist / writer needed to write and prepare news content for WFMZ.com in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Knowledge of the region plus web and social media experience helpful. May work from home. Hours are Saturday 5:30 am – 2:30 pm and Sunday 6:30 am – 3:30 pm. WFMZ.com serves much of central eastern Pennsylvania and a portion of western New Jersey. Please mention Job #Z400 in all correspondence. EOE
Digital Content Producer, Part-Time – Weekends (Job #Z400)
- Allentown, PA
-
- Updated
EEO Reports
Right Now
61°
Sunny
- Humidity: 25%
- Cloud Coverage: 20%
- Wind: 14 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:03:35 AM
- Sunset: 07:15:16 PM
Today
Plenty of sunshine and noticeably warmer; breezy in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. There might be a stray rain or snow shower, mainly in northern areas.
Tomorrow
A little cooler, but still pleasant for this time of the year with intervals of sun and clouds. A bit of a brisk breeze at times.
- ArtsQuest adds Ziggy Marley to Musikfest lineup
- LVPC to review plans for The Confluence in Easton, River Pointe in Upper Mount Bethel
- Upper Pottsgrove man arrested for child pornography
- City of Reading to raise flag in solidarity with Ukraine
- Music Monday: Corinne Mammana
- NJ police officer inspires young students to work hard
- Regroup, recharge and get ready: Strategies for exhausted working moms
- U.S. Senate meets to begin hearings for new Supreme Court nominee
- Plenty of sunshine, breezy and warmer today
- UPDATE: Suspect in Easton double homicide turns himself in
Most Popular
Articles
- Identities released of victim, man charged with murder in shooting at Wyomissing shopping center
- Tractor-trailer rips vehicle in half during crash that killed 2 juveniles
- UPDATE: Suspect in Easton double homicide turns himself in
- Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
- Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area
- Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in domestic-related shooting at Wyomissing shopping center
- Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
- Garage goes up in flames in Robeson Twp., Berks County
- 1 person stabbed multiple times in Allentown
- Upper Pottsgrove man arrested for child pornography