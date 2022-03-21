Experienced journalist / writer needed to write and prepare news content for WFMZ.com in Allentown, Pennsylvania.  Knowledge of the region plus web and social media experience helpful.   May work from home.  Hours are Saturday 5:30 am – 2:30 pm and Sunday 6:30 am – 3:30 pm.  WFMZ.com serves much of central eastern Pennsylvania and a portion of western New Jersey.  Please mention Job #Z400 in all correspondence.  EOE

To submit resume and writing samples, CLICK HERE