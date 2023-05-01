WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pennsylvania has an opening for an Executive Producer to oversee 5 hours of morning news programming.   WFMZ-TV serves the northern tier of the Philadelphia DMA, focusing on the cities of Allentown, Reading, and Bethlehem.  The area is the fastest growing, most dynamic corner of Pennsylvania with a great quality-of-life appeal.

The Executive Producer is responsible for:

  • Selecting stories and content for the newscasts
  • Blocking the daily rundowns
  • Working with the Assignment Desk to coordinate the booking of guests (interviewees, musicians, chefs, etc.)
  • Supervising and directing the work of 2 producers, a reporter, a photographer, and an editor
  • Proofing and approving scripts and graphics
  • Exercising quality control over all aspects of the broadcast
  • Nurturing a team spirit among the talent and production staff

This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced EP or a producer looking to move into a position of leadership.

Please mention Job #Z421 in all correspondence.

