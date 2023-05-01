WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pennsylvania has an opening for an Executive Producer to oversee 5 hours of morning news programming. WFMZ-TV serves the northern tier of the Philadelphia DMA, focusing on the cities of Allentown, Reading, and Bethlehem. The area is the fastest growing, most dynamic corner of Pennsylvania with a great quality-of-life appeal.
The Executive Producer is responsible for:
- Selecting stories and content for the newscasts
- Blocking the daily rundowns
- Working with the Assignment Desk to coordinate the booking of guests (interviewees, musicians, chefs, etc.)
- Supervising and directing the work of 2 producers, a reporter, a photographer, and an editor
- Proofing and approving scripts and graphics
- Exercising quality control over all aspects of the broadcast
- Nurturing a team spirit among the talent and production staff
This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced EP or a producer looking to move into a position of leadership.
