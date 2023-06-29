WFMZ serves the third largest and fastest growing metro area in Pennsylvania with offices located in Allentown, Easton and Reading. We are currently looking for a fill-in weather anchor for our Spanish language newscast. Candidates who qualify should have knowledge of basic weather terminology and types of weather phenomena. They must also be fluent in Spanish and English and have the ability to memorize full weather reports. Candidates must have live on-air experience. Please indicate job #Z427 in all correspondence. EOE.
NWS Weather Alert
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY JUNE 29... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a code red air quality alert Thursday for The Lehigh Valley/Berks County area. A code red air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthful for the general population. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us
Right Now
72°
- Humidity: 63%
- Cloud Coverage: 27%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:34:05 AM
- Sunset: 08:36:36 PM
Today
Mostly sunny, pleasant, and more seasonable. There will be a little haze due to Canadian wildfire smoke.
Tonight
Mostly clear.
Tomorrow
Sunshine mixing with clouds. Still a little haze possible due to Canadian wildfire smoke.
