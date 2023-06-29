WFMZ serves the third largest and fastest growing metro area in Pennsylvania with offices located in Allentown, Easton and Reading.  We are currently looking for a fill-in weather anchor for our Spanish language newscast. Candidates who qualify should have knowledge of basic weather terminology and types of weather phenomena.  They must also be fluent in Spanish and English and have the ability to memorize full weather reports.  Candidates must have live on-air experience. Please indicate job #Z427  in all correspondence. EOE.

To submit resume and demo reel, CLICK HERE