WFMZ-TV is an award-winning news station situated in the heart of the Lehigh Valley in Eastern Pennsylvania. We are in search of a full-time photojournalist fluent in both Spanish and English. While we primarily produce English language content, we also offer a half hour of Spanish news programming that airs weeknights at 11pm. Qualified candidates should have experience in shooting, editing and voiceover work. Please indicate Job #Z423 in all correspondence. EOE
To submit resume and a demo reel, CLICK HERE