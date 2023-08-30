WFMZ is an Emmy award-winning station located in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Situated in the heart of the Lehigh Valley, the station covers a diverse and fast-growing population with 9.5 hours of news broadcasts daily. We are currently looking for a motivated, high-energy, community-minded individual to become part of our reporting team. Candidates should have a minimum of 2 years of on-air experience. Applicants must include a resume and reel for consideration. Please mention Job #Z431 in all correspondence. EOE.
To submit resume and demo reel, CLICK HERE