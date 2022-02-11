IT Technician. WFMZ-TV is looking for a level 1 IT Technician. The successful candidate must be capable of troubleshooting and repairing computers and associated equipment. Some networking experience required. Working knowledge of TV and audio equipment a plus. Skills required include mechanical, general maintenance, running cables above ceilings etc. Overtime and other hours may be required. Send resumes to JOB#Z397 at jobs@wfmz.com. EOE
EEO Reports
Right Now
60°
Sunny
- Humidity: 30%
- Cloud Coverage: 64%
- Wind: 11 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:00:30 AM
- Sunset: 05:31:45 PM
Today
Mostly sunny with a mild breeze and a few late day clouds.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, breezy, and fairly mild (for a February night) with a passing rain shower possible.
Tomorrow
Clouds, some sun, breezy, and mild for one final day before our next cold shot.
- Second child dies after being pulled from pond in West Brunswick Twp.
- Coroner ID's victim in fatal Allentown shooting
- Man arrested in connection to drug overdose death
- The Voice winners 'Girl Named Tom' will perform at Musikfest, 2022
- Man stabbed 6 family members at Philadelphia home
- Sunrise Chef: Aux Petits Deluxe
- Medical officials confirm Bob Saget's death was due to "blunt head trauma"
- Homeland Security warns vaccine mandate protests may break out in U.S.
- Mild through Saturday before much colder air arrives Sunday with a bit of snow
- Florida bus driver accused of drunk driving kids to school
Most Popular
Articles
- 5 found dead after fire in Monroe County
- Community mourns man killed in shooting in Allentown
- Update: 9 officers hurt in 'ambush,' shootout at Phoenix home
- Federal investigators: 'Dangerous' man and father arrested for arsenal of illegal weapons in Bethlehem Twp.
- Coroner ID's victim in fatal Allentown shooting
- Medical officials confirm Bob Saget's death was due to "blunt head trauma"
- Wanted: Police search for man accused of being in possession of drugs
- Well-known figure in the Lehigh Valley set to take the reins at New Tripoli Bank
- Rescue diver discusses tragedy in West Brunswick Township
- Local restaurants brace for Super Bowl, Valentine's Day amid staffing shortages