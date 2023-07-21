WFMZ-TV is looking for a level 1 IT Technician.  The successful candidate must be capable of troubleshooting and repairing computers and associated equipment.  Some networking experience required.  Working knowledge of TV and audio equipment a plus.  Skills required include mechanical, general maintenance, running cables above ceilings etc.  Overtime and other hours may be required.  Send resumes to JOB#Z430 at jobs@wfmz.com.  EOE