WFMZ-TV is looking for a level 1 IT Technician. The successful candidate must be capable of troubleshooting and repairing computers and associated equipment. Some networking experience required. Working knowledge of TV and audio equipment a plus. Skills required include mechanical, general maintenance, running cables above ceilings etc. Overtime and other hours may be required. Send resumes to JOB#Z430 at jobs@wfmz.com. EOE
Right Now
78°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 64%
- Cloud Coverage: 45%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:48:49 AM
- Sunset: 08:27:09 PM
Today
A shower or gusty thunderstorm in spots through the day. Lingering humidity for one more day.
Tonight
Skies becoming mostly clear overnight with lowering humidity.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny and pleasant with lower humidity.
