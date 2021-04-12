Part-time Master Control Operators needed to work weekends and overnight shifts.  Responsibilities include airing programs, inserting commercials, recording satellite feeds and adding  content to web.  Good organizational skills, writing skills and working knowledge of computers required.  Must be able to work flexible hours, overtime and weekends.  Send resume to WFMZ-TV, 300 E. Rock Rd, Allentown, PA 18103.  Reference Job#Z377 in all correspondence.  EOE